ANANT AMBANI RADHIKA MERCHANT WEDDING

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Vidai Video Shows Mukesh Ambani Emotional During Ceremony

The video shows Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani having an emotional moment during the ceremony.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aditi Rana|Last Updated: Jul 14, 2024, 10:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Vidai Video Shows Mukesh Ambani Emotional During Ceremony (Image: @ambaniupdates/ Instagram)

New Delhi: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Exchange Vows in Lavish Wedding Ceremony. The wedding celebration of Radhika and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Friday.

A video of  Radhika Merchant's vidai has gone viral on social media. The video shows Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani having an emotional moment during the ceremony.

Have A Look At The Post: 

In the emotional video, Radhika Merchant walks alongside Anant Ambani. She performs the ritual of throwing rice over her shoulder, symbolizing her farewell to her family and the blessings she brings as she officially joins the Ambani family. Additionally, Shloka Ambani and Isha Ambani are seen performing a special dance for Radhika, adding a heartwarming touch to the ceremony. 

After donning a traditional ivory and red lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for her wedding, the newlywed chose a striking sindoori red ensemble by Manish Malhotra for the emotional Vidai ceremony.

The brocade silk lehenga skirt, adorned with Banarasi brocade print in sunset hues, exuded timeless elegance and cultural homage.

Completing her ensemble, Radhika draped a Banarasi silk dupatta with real gold embroidery and Resham work over her shoulder, paired with a veil cascading into a dramatic train. 

The extravagant wedding boasted a star-studded guest list, with reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, Samsung chairman Lee Jae-Yong, and Bollywood legends like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Deepika Padukone among the many celebrities, cricketers, and politicians in attendance.

The wedding will conclude with the Mangal Utsav, or wedding reception, on July 14, offering three days of lavish celebrations and showcasing Indian culture and tradition on an extraordinary scale.

 

 

 

