NewsLifestylePeople
ANANYA PANDAY

Ananya Panday looks diva in red stunning saree for Diwali bash: VIDEO

Actress Ananya Panday has shared her 'Main Hoon Na' moment on her social media account. Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya posted a transition video where she can be seen pampering herself and getting ready for a Diwali bash.

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Oct 24, 2022, 02:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Ananya Panday looks diva in red stunning saree for Diwali bash: VIDEO

NEW DELHI: Actress Ananya Panday has shared her 'Main Hoon Na' moment on her social media account. Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya posted a transition video where she can be seen pampering herself and getting ready for a Diwali bash.

In the first clip, Ananya can be seen wearing a bathrobe and face sheet mask. After that, she gets ready and wore a bright red saree with a bralette-type blouse.

Calling it the 'Main Hoon Na' moment, she wrote, "My 'Main Hoon Na' moment this Diwali @farahkhankunder love you!!!! excuse any mistakes."Ananya Panday celebrated Diwali with a whole lot of sass and style. From heavily embellished mint-coloured lehenga to a neo-traditional co-ord set lehenga, Ananya looks good at it all.

As soon as she shared the post, Ananya's BFF Shanaya Kapoor wrote "ily".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya was recently seen in Puri Jagannadh`s `Liger`, alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The film was backed by Karan Johar`s Dharma Productions, marking Vijay`s Bollywood debut. 

She will next be seen in Arjun Varain Singh`s directorial `Kho Gaye Hum Kahan` alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: A Village That Celebrates 'Kali Diwali'
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi breaking political myths with clothes!
DNA Video
DNA: If you want life's safety, then leave 'laziness'...
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive ground report from the site of Ram Mandir
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 21, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Express Service' for treatment of MPs in AIIMS
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over firecracker, silence on stubble!
DNA Video
DNA: Who has the treatment of E-Waste?
DNA Video
DNA: Liz Truss resigns as British PM
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 20, 2022