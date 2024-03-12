NewsLifestylePeople
ANANYA PANDAY

Ananya Panday Pledges To Fostering Positive Social Media Behavior Through Her DSR Initiative

Ananya Panday took to her social media and shared a video while she delivers her speech at the event, recognizing the tireless efforts of grassroots level social activists working towards causes that need attention. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 12, 2024, 04:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ananya Panday Pledges To Fostering Positive Social Media Behavior Through Her DSR Initiative Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Ananya Panday is not just an actress of this generation but also someone who is driving conversations, that make a difference. The actress launched a Digital Social Responsibility initiative on 30th June 2019 on the occasion of World Social Media Day, ‘So Positive’. The initiate has constantly found resonance with the audience and stands for ‘social positivity’. It aims to create awareness about healthy social media behavior and the toxicity that it can bring into our lives, if not dealt with correctly. Now, the actress has yet again reiterated the need for social media positivity at the ‘Humanitarian Awards’ in Chennai instituted by Apsara Reddy. 

Ananya Panday took to her social media and shared a video while she delivers her speech at the event, recognizing the tireless efforts of grassroots level social activists working towards causes that need attention. Upholding the need for positive social media, as it still stays an unregulated space, Ananya shared… 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday)

"Honoured to be at the ‘Humanitarian Awards’ here in Chennai that recognizes the tireless efforts of grassroot level social activists working towards the noble cause of child rights and the prevention of child sexual abuse. And many who ensure children go on a lifelong journey of care, comfort and further education post traumatic situations @apsara_official @sopositivedsr" 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Big trouble for China!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of SC's 'new order' on electoral bonds
DNA
China got tensed after seeing Indian Army Tunnel
DNA Video
DNA: When will Indians stranded in Russia return home?
DNA Video
DNA: AIIMS's scary report on children watching mobile phones
DNA Video
DNA: Important information for those giving mobile phones to children
DNA Video
DNA: Why is world in fear of zombie virus?
DNA Video
DNA: Did PM Modi bring 'misguided' Kashmir back on track?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is 'Jatayu' who is raising China's worries in sea?
DNA Video
DNA: What is purpose of madrasas on India Nepal border?