Ananya Panday Pledges To Fostering Positive Social Media Behavior Through Her DSR Initiative

New Delhi: Ananya Panday is not just an actress of this generation but also someone who is driving conversations, that make a difference. The actress launched a Digital Social Responsibility initiative on 30th June 2019 on the occasion of World Social Media Day, ‘So Positive’. The initiate has constantly found resonance with the audience and stands for ‘social positivity’. It aims to create awareness about healthy social media behavior and the toxicity that it can bring into our lives, if not dealt with correctly. Now, the actress has yet again reiterated the need for social media positivity at the ‘Humanitarian Awards’ in Chennai instituted by Apsara Reddy.

Ananya Panday took to her social media and shared a video while she delivers her speech at the event, recognizing the tireless efforts of grassroots level social activists working towards causes that need attention. Upholding the need for positive social media, as it still stays an unregulated space, Ananya shared…

"Honoured to be at the ‘Humanitarian Awards’ here in Chennai that recognizes the tireless efforts of grassroot level social activists working towards the noble cause of child rights and the prevention of child sexual abuse. And many who ensure children go on a lifelong journey of care, comfort and further education post traumatic situations @apsara_official @sopositivedsr"