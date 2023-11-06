trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2684668
ANANYA PANDAY

Ananya Panday Steps Out With BFF Suhana Khan, Orry On Lunch Date

Actress Ananya Panday and her bestie Suhana Khan were pictured outside a restaurant in Bandra.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 12:28 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Ananya Panday Steps Out With BFF Suhana Khan, Orry On Lunch Date Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday enjoy lunch outing

Mumbai: Birthday celebrations are not yet over for actress Ananya Panday, who recently returned from a romantic mini vacation from Maldives. The actress celebrated her birthday with BFF Suhana Khan and other close friends in Mumbai on Sunday. 

Ananya, who was recently seen in 'Dream Girl 2' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, ringed in 25th birthday on October 30 in style in Maldives. The actess, who had reportedly flown to Maldives with her rumoured beau Aditya Roy Kapur, had shared a bunch of pictures from the celebrations.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya __ (@ananyapanday)

Following the exotic vacation at the tropical island, Ananya is making memories with her friends.

Taking to Instagram, Ananya gave an inside glimpse of her birthday celebration. The video featured Ananya's close friends having fun together at a restaurant. Suhana Khan, dressed in a stunning pink dress, can be seen smiling in the video.

Sharing the clip, she wrote, "Friends with red heart emoji."

In the next one, Ananya is seen making a wish before blowing the candle on her cake. Ananya opted for a tie and dye dress and wore the tiara on her head.

Last seen in 'Dream Girl 2', Ananya will next be seen sharing screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. She also has Prime Video's web show 'Call Me Bae' in her kitty.

