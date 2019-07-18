Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan wish 'Desi girl' Priyanka Chopra on 37th birthday

Mumbai: Global star Priyanka Chopra turns a year older today and social media is flooded with wishes already! From Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit Nene to Yo Yo Honey Singh are among celebrities who wished the actress on her 37th birthday on Thursday.

Here is what Priyanka's friends and co-workers in Bollywood wrote on social media:

Anil Kapoor: "Happy Birthday, Priyanka Chopra! Knowing you and working together has always been an absolute pleasure! Your journey and `go big or go home` attitude is inspiring! No obstacle is too big to overcome if you set your mind to it! Always keep smiling! Lots of love."

Alia Bhatt: "Happy Birthday PC!!! May you continue to dazzle and be a continuous source of inspiration for girls all over the world !!! Hope you have a beautiful day with lots of love laughter and cake."

Yo Yo Honey Singh: "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to our desi girl Priyanka."

Madhur Bhandarkar: "Happy Birthday Priyanka. May your life be filled with love, laughter, happiness and peace always. Keep Shining."

Anup Jalota: "A very Happy Birthday Priyanka. You have created an unimaginable Empire for yourself. Hats Off to you. May God bless you with a healthy, wealthy and happy family and a successful life."

Shefali Shah: "Happy birthday to a complete trooper Priyanka."

Elli AvrRam: "Priyanka Like always you keep doing your own thing! Never been and never will follow the typical path and that`s what I love so much about you!!!! Thank you for being you have a Rocking year!!!"

Sophie Choudry: "Happy bday you absolutely gorgeous, incredible, inspiring woman!! You are beyond amazing! Wish you happiness, success & tons of love always!! Big big hug Priyanka."

Madhuri Dixit Nene: "Happy birthday desi girl Priyanka. Keep shining, entertaining and being so endearing on and off screen. Love always!"

Varun Dhawan shared an Instagram story saying: "Happy birthday Priyanka. Take over the world."

Sonam Kapoor shared an Instagram story and wrote: "Each year you soar even higher, with this year being one of your most special I`m sure. I hope you have a wonderful year ahead. Hugs and kisses."

Priyanka won the Miss World 2000 pageant and made her Bollywood debut with 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy' in 2003. She later went on to appear in films like 'Aitraaz', 'Don', 'Krish', 'Fashion', 'Kaminey', '7 Khoon Maaf', 'Barfi!', 'Mary Kom', 'Dil Dhadakne Do', 'Bajirao Mastani' among others.

In 2015, she signed up to play Alex Parrish in the American television show, 'Quantico' and ventured into Hollywood with 'Baywatch' and did films like 'A Kid Like Jake', 'Isn't It Romantic' and 'Chasing Happiness'.

Shas received numerous awards, including a National Film Award. In 2016, the government honoured her with Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour.

Back home, Priyanka has wrapped up the shooting of 'The Sky Is Pink' which is slated to arrive in theatres in October 2019.