Anil Kapoor calls his love story with wife Sunita greater than all other love stories on his 37th wedding anniversary

New Delhi: Actor Anil Kapoor completed 37 years of blissful marriage with wife Sunita on Wednesday (May 19).

The ‘Malang’ actor took to Instagram to express his love for his wife and called her ‘the bedrock of our combined families’ in a doting post.

“All the love stories and quotes about love fall short in front of our love story. With you by my side I know I’m safe, loved & happy! You are the bedrock of our combined families and we don't know what we'd do without you in our lives! I promise to spend my life making you feel loved and treasured in the way that you deserve it...Happy Anniversary!! @kapoor.sunita,” wrote the actor.

Friends from the industry could not resist themselves from commenting on the ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ actor’s post.

“Papaji ur using words like bedrock.. truly Sunita has done well with u,” wrote Farah Khan Kunder, “Happy Anniversary to the evergreen couple,” commented Reitesh Deshmukh.

Anil had earlier shared a warm birthday wish for Sunita on his timeline, which melted many hearts, “To the love of my life, @kapoor.sunita

From travelling in 3rd class train compartments to local buses to rickshaws to kali peeli taxis; from flying economy to business to first class; from roughing it out in small dingy hotels in villages like Karaikudi down South to staying in a tent in Leh Ladakh...We have done it all with a smile on our faces and love in our hearts,” wrote the actor.

He added, “I feel blessed to have you as my soul mate and partner for life, today, everyday and forever ...Happy Birthday...Love You Always…”

Anil and Sunita are proud parents of actor Sonam Kapoor, producer Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor.