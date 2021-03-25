Sonam Kapoor wishes mom Sunita Kapoor on her birthday, hubby Anil Kapoor calls wifey 'love of my life'

New Delhi: Actress Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram on Thursday (March 25) to wish mother Sunita Kapoor on her birthday. The 'Neerja' actress, who is currently residing in London with her husband Anand Ahuja wishes to see her mom soon and give her a hug.

" “Mother’ is such a simple word, But to me there’s meaning seldom heard. For everything I am today, My mother’s love showed me the way.” KARL FUCHS. Love you mama, I hope I see you and hug you soon.. I miss you and love you lots. @kapoor.sunita Happy happy birthday!", read the actress post.

Sunita Kapoor, responding to Sonam's post, commented, "Love you so much beta , miss you so much".

Sonam Kapoor's father and veteran actor Anil Kapoor also took to Instagram to share a long loved-up post for his wife Sunita, who he calls 'love of my life' and 'soul mate and partner for life, today, everyday and forever'.

"To the love of my life, @kapoor.sunita From travelling in 3rd class train compartments to local buses to rickshaws to kali peeli taxis; from flying economy to business to first class; from roughing it out in small dingy hotels in villages like Karaikudi down South to staying in a tent in Leh Ladakh...We have done it all with a smile on our faces and love in our hearts. These are just some of the million reasons I love you...You are the reason behind my smile and you are why our journey together has been so happy and fulfilled. I feel blessed to have you as my soul mate and partner for life, today, everyday and forever ...Happy Birthday...Love You Always," read the actor's post.

Sunita responded by writing, "Love you to eternity and beyond."

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in Shome Makhija's action-thriller Blind.