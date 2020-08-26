हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande is all hearts for pic of Sushant Singh Rajput's nephew from his first day of school

Nirvaan is Sushant Singh Rajput's US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti's son. He started school on Tuesday

Ankita Lokhande is all hearts for pic of Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s nephew from his first day of school

New Delhi: Actress Ankita Lokhande has sent her best wishes and blessing to late star Sushant Singh Rajput's nephew Nirvaan on his first day of school. Nirvaan is Sushant's US-based sister Shweta's son. He started school on Tuesday. Shweta shared a collage of his pictures dressed up in his uniform and attending the online classes.

"Bring it on! First day of school for this little munchkin! Blessings," Shweta captioned her post. Ankita soon dropped a comment and said, "Awwwwww Nirvanu. Lots of blessings to you."

Take a look at Shweta's post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bring It On! First Day of School for this little munchkin!  Blessings 

A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirti) on

Ankita and Sushant were in a relationship till 2016. They fell in love on the sets of their hit TV show 'Pavitra Rishta'. 

Ankita has been showing her unconditional support to Sushant's family. She and Shweta Singh Kirti often exchange messages on social media. Apart from Sushant's family, Ankita was among the few celebs to have pressed for a CBI inquiry into the actor's death.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14. Police said he died by suicide. After an order by the Supreme Court, his death case is being probed by the CBI.

