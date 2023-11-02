Ankita Lokhande Spills The Beans About Her Acting Career On Bigg Boss 17, Says 'I Was Always Smart And Aware...' - WATCH

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 17 participant Ankita Lokhande made her debut in the entertainment industry at a young age and captured the hearts of many with her role as 'Archana' in the popular TV series 'Pavitra Rishta'. She has embarked on a new journey in the Bigg Boss 17 house along with her husband, Vicky Jain. We are getting to see the power couple in their authentic selves and setting some serious couple goals.

Ankita recently discussed her acting career to date with another contestant on the popular reality show, and she also mentioned that her parents have been incredibly supportive throughout her life with her decisions to date. On her social media account, the video was captioned “She’s done it all, but it’s never been easy. Watch our Dhakad Girl Ankita be the real deal on Bigg Boss 17!”

Ankita's journey is a testament to her hard work, dedication, and resilience in the face of challenges. As she has entered Bigg Boss 17, fans have been rooting for their beloved actress to shine and make new memories in the house. Ankita Lokhande's transformation from seventeen to Bigg Boss 17 is a story of determination, growth, and the pursuit of new adventures. Fans are eagerly following her every move in the Bigg Boss house, alongside her husband Vicky, in the hopes that they will win.

Ankita is currently a part of Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss 17' where she arrived along with her husband Vicky Jain.

Apart from them, the contestants of this season include Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Anurag Dobhal, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Navid Sole, Sana Raees Khan, Jigna Vora, Sunny Arya, Sonia Bansal, Khanzaadi, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Abhishek Kumar, and Isha Malviya.