close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande starts learning kathak

Actress Ankita Lokhande, who was last seen on-screen in the film "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi", has started learning kathak as she always wanted to learn the Indian classical dance form.

Ankita Lokhande starts learning kathak

Mumbai: Actress Ankita Lokhande, who was last seen on-screen in the film "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi", has started learning kathak as she always wanted to learn the Indian classical dance form.

Ankita said in a statement: "I love dancing and I always wanted to learn an Indian classical dance form and what better than kathak? I love the way a dance form is mixed with storytelling. I have just started and there is a long way to go."

Ankita made her debut in 2009 with TV's long-running drama "Pavitra Rishta". She also participated in celebrity dance reality show "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa". 

Tags:
Ankita LokhandeManikarnikaPavitra RishtaJhalak Dikhla Ja
Next
Story

Malaika Arora looks casual yet super chic in these pictures!

Must Watch

PT2M42S

Deshhit: Kashmiri Pandit back from exile, revives old biz