हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande's cryptic post: I cannot be bought... sold

Ankita Lokhande is the former girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Ankita Lokhande&#039;s cryptic post: I cannot be bought... sold
Image Courtesy: Facebook

Mumbai: Ankita Lokhande, former girlfriend of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has shared a cryptic post on Instagram apparently hinting at her state of mind.

The post is a quote by writer C. Ara Campbell. "I cannot be bought, and I cannot be sold".

"They wanted me to be a million things in this Earthly lifetime, and to each I bowed and said `Not for me I am on the Priestess Path, Goddess born and I cannot be swayed. I follow the journey of my heart and the singing of my soul; I cannot be bought, and I cannot be sold.` -Ara," read the quote shared by Ankita. Along with the quote, she used the hashtag #listeningtomyhigherself.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#listeningtomyhigherself

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on

Recently, Ankita had shared another cryptic post on social media. The actress had posted an image that read, "Truth Wins", on her social media accounts without mentioning anything else.

The post came a day after an FIR was filed against Sushant`s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty by the family of the late actor.

A team of Bihar Police who came to Mumbai to probe Sushant`s death has recorded Ankita`s statement.

Tags:
Ankita LokhandeSushant Singh Rajputankita sushantSushant Singh Rajput death case
Next
Story

Emotional roller coaster: Preity Zinta watches Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' again, thanks Mukesh Chhabra for doing justice to film
  • 18,55,745Confirmed
  • 38,938Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,81,17,821Confirmed
  • 6,90,181Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M52S

poornima kothari also join ram mandir bhoomi pujan event