Another Spoof Video Of "Rasode Mein Kaun Tha" By DJ Felix went viral hitting 4 Million Views

If you are always trying to be normal, you will never know how AMAZING you can be! Social media is a platform that can make anyone a star overnight. All it requires is just one creation to hit the right spot at the right time. The most recent person to become popular in this ongoing culture of social media virality is RASODE MEIN KAUN THA’ fame DJ Felix, who got 4 Million views on his latest Facebook video featuring the daily soap artist Kokila Ben. The viral video features dialogue from the hit TV show Saath Nibhana Sathiya where Kokila Ben can be seen questioning her daughter-in-law Gopi Bahu about who was inside the kitchen?

The journey from a prompt teenager to being an internet sensation requires extraordinary hard work, sleepless nights, and a lot of determination. And DJ Felix, to everyone's surprise, broke all the barriers and made himself where he is today- A HIP-HOP star from Kolkata.

After the ‘Rasode mein kaun tha’ video by rapper Yashraj Mukhate, DJ Felix also thought of creating something unique which led him to perform his vocal scratches on his turntables and make the video look more creative and innovative. Within a week of its release, the video has managed to garner 4 million views and is still increasing.

People all over the world are loving his work and Dj Felix has become a burning topic of discussion among social media with almost 27000 shares on Facebook and other social media platforms. Not only this, but the famous HIP-HOP DJ from Kolkata has also become an inspiration for the youth, who are aspiring to pursue their career in DJ-ing.

When asked about the idea behind his successful composition DJ Felix says, “this lockdown and pandemic has made me super creative and has got a chance to attract and connect with a vast audience online”. While people were stressing over the ongoing pandemic and lockdown, DJ Felix took his DJ-ing game to another level to attract an audience and to bring a smile on their faces. And this extraordinary courage and will power of entertaining people even during the hard times of global pandemic have gained him a massive fan following. This young man is aiming to level up the Indian music industry with his work and explore the world of music with his breakthrough ideas!

(This is a featured content)