Anupam Kher warns haters to 'shut up', expresses angst over Awantipora terror attacks—Watch

New Delhi: Expressing his angst and disgust over the recent terror attack in Awantipora, Jammu and Kashmir, actor Anupam Kher has shared a powerful video where he can be seen making a strong point against all those criticise the armed forces.

Kher wrote in the caption of his video, “Feeling extremely sad and angry. More than 40 #CRPF jawans martyred. Millions of thoughts in my mind. I hope the govt. deals with the terrorists befittingly. Also time for certain people in our own country who criticise the armed forces to SHUT UP.”

In a ghastly terror attack, a suicide bomber identified as Adil Ahmad Dar from the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in Pulwama district on Thursday afternoon which left 44 dead and several others critically injured.

The terror attack has been strongly condemned across the globe and several eminent personalities have expressed their anger and disgust on social media. The entire nation is standing in solidarity with the families of the martyrs who lost their life.

Following the high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India decided to mull tough action against Pakistan and will prepare a dossier on the suicide attack. Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned saying, "The forces behind this act of terrorism and those responsible for it, will be definitely be punished."