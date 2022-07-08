New Delhi: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are making headlines ever since they announced their pregnancy. They are soon-to-be- parents and fans are super excited about it. RK is currently busy promoting 'Shamshera' and whilst that, he took some very important parenting tips from 'Anupamaa' actress Rupali Ganguly.

Ranbir and Vaani Kapoor checked into Star Plus' show Ravivaar with Star Parivaar. Many videos from the show are surfacing on social media. In one of the videos, RK can be seen taking parenting lessons from Rupali Ganguly.

"Duniya ka sabse best pitah banna hai toh aap mujhe help karenge ki main kya kar sakta hun? (Can you help me with tips to become the world's best father?)" says Ranbir. Rupali then teaches Ranbir how to hold a baby. This video is going viral on social media and fans are loving it.

This is so cuteee @TheRupali mam teaching Ranbir about handing a baby This Ravivaar is going to Dhamakedaar man Superrr excited #Anupamaa #RanbirKapoor #ravivaarwithstarparivaar pic.twitter.com/LC2T4Zp8LQ — Anupamaa_motherland (@Anupamaamother) July 7, 2022

Also, Rupali shared pictures with Ranbir on Instagram and she wrote: "An actor par excellence. An extremely humble down-to-earth superstar. A talent unparalleled. My absolute favorite actor."

Alia-Ranbir tied the knot on April 14th 2022 and announced their pregnancy last month.

