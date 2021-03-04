Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu grilled for 6 hours, Income Tax officials continue probe

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department on Wednesday conducted raids at the residence and different properties of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actress Taapsee Pannu and Vikas Bahl. It has been learnt that the I-T sleuths questioned Anurag and Taapsee in three phases.

Anurag was quizzed for about three hours and was asked details about the company he formed after Phantom Films was dissolved in 2018. According to sources, information from producer Madhu Mantena's Kwan Talent Management company is vital.

The sleuths are probing the whereabouts of the company formed in 2019.

Taapsee and Anurag Kashyap were grilled for about 6 hours, as per reports. The I-T officials are now investigating the documents and account information.

Reportedly, the I-T searches are likely to continue today at most important places today like KWAN company, Good and Bad Films office, Andolan films but not at all the 22 locations. The team of officials is expected again at Kashyap’s residence in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, a search operation is underway at Madhu Mantena's KWAN Talent Management Agency Private Limited in Mumbai. As many as 4 bank accounts of the company have been sealed by the I-T officials.

Both Taapsee and Anurag are currently shooting for their films in Pune. On Wednesday morning around 6 am, a team of Income Tax officials raided different locations, including the Commerce Center office of Andheri West of Madhu Mantena's company Kawan Talent Management.

Around 8 officials of the Income Tax Department were present in the office and even after about 20 hours long probe, the questioning continues. Many important documents and electronic gadgets from the office have been sealed by the authorities.