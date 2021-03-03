Twitterati reacts to Income Tax raids on Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu’s properties

New Delhi: The Income Tax officials conducted raids on the premises linked to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actress Taapsee Pannu and director-producer Vikas Bahl on Wednesday (March 3).

There have been no official statements released by the aforementioned celebrities yet. Twitterati has been reacting to the news and sharing their thoughts on the raids on these celebrities’ residences.

Here are some of the reactions shared on Twitter:

Income Tax raids underway at properties of #AnuragKashyap and #TaapseePannu in Mumbai .... Both of them right now : pic.twitter.com/8Tj1QsIXAm — Ghumantu Bhutiya (@GhumantuBhutiya) March 3, 2021

This is just starting of raids! NCB has done so much already. Now it's time for income tax department. Whole Nexus is so big that agencies need to work very carefully. — Vijay Patel (@vijaygajera) March 3, 2021

Income tax raid at Anurag Kashyap and Taapse Pannu’s places Meanwhile kunal , swara & zeeshan: pic.twitter.com/FiBDAVAo4B — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) March 3, 2021

As per PTI reports, the raids were conducted in connection to a tax evasion probe against production company Phantom Films, which was dissolved in 2018, and its then promoters Kashyap, director-producer Vikramaditya Motwane, Vikas Bahl and producer-distributor Madhu Mantena. The company was founded by them in 2011.

Phantom Films has produced movies including Sonakshi Sinha-Ranveer Singh’s 'Lootera', Kangana Ranaut’s 'Queen', Shahid Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s 'Udta Punjab', Anushka Sharma’s 'NH 10', and Richa Chadha-Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Masaan'.