Anurag Kashyap

Twitterati reacts to Income Tax raids on Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu’s properties

There have been no official statements released by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actress Taapsee Pannu and director-producer Vikas Bahl on the I-T raids yet. 

Twitterati reacts to Income Tax raids on Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu’s properties
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The Income Tax officials conducted raids on the premises linked to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actress Taapsee Pannu and director-producer Vikas Bahl on Wednesday (March 3). 

There have been no official statements released by the aforementioned celebrities yet. Twitterati has been reacting to the news and sharing their thoughts on the raids on these celebrities’ residences. 

Here are some of the reactions shared on Twitter: 

As per PTI reports, the raids were conducted in connection to a tax evasion probe against production company Phantom Films, which was dissolved in 2018, and its then promoters Kashyap, director-producer Vikramaditya Motwane, Vikas Bahl and producer-distributor Madhu Mantena. The company was founded by them in 2011. 

Phantom Films has produced movies including Sonakshi Sinha-Ranveer Singh’s 'Lootera', Kangana Ranaut’s 'Queen', Shahid Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s  'Udta Punjab',  Anushka Sharma’s 'NH 10', and Richa Chadha-Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Masaan'. 

