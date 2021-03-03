Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu and Vikas Bahl's residence raided by Income Tax officials

New Delhi: On Wednesday morning, Income Tax officials conducted raids at the Mumbai residence of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actress Taapsee Pannu and Vikas Bahl.

Income Tax raids underway at the properties of film director Anurag Kashyap and actor Taapsee Pannu in Mumbai: Income Tax Department — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2021

Initial reports suggest the raids are being conducted in connection with the production and distribution company Phantom Films helmed by Anurag Kashyap, director Vikramaditya Motwane, producer Madhu Mantena and Vikas Bahl. It was founded in 2011 by these four.

However, the company was dissolved in October 2018.

According to PTI, the officials said that the searches are part of a tax evasion probe and conducted at about 20 locations in Mumbai and Pune. The premises of businesses linked to Pannu and other promoters of Phantom Films, including Vikas Bahl, are also being covered, they said.

Recently, Taapsee Pannu was in news for slamming the Supreme Court's verdict in asking a rape accused if he wanted to marry the survivor. She has tweeted about the same along with a few other celebrities such as singer Sona Mohapatra.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.