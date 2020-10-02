हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Payal Ghosh

Anurag Kashyap has lied before the police, claims Payal Ghosh over sexual harassment charges

Payal Ghosh wants lie detector, polygraph test and narco analysis to be performed on the filmmaker against whom she has levelled #metoo charges.

Mumbai: Actress Payal Ghosh claimed on Friday that filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has lied before the police while giving his statement, in response to the sexual harassment charges she has levelled against him.

"Mr Kashyap has lied before police in his statement... my Lawyer is moving an application to conduct Narco Analysis, Lie Detector and Polygraph Test of Mr Kashyap to find out the truth. Today application will be filed to the police station, for the interest of Justice," Payal tweeted from her verified account on Friday, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and using the hashtag #BetiBachao with her post.

Kashyap appeared before Versova Police on Thursday where he has denied all allegations.

The filmmaker's lawyer Priyanka Khimani said in a statement: "Mr Kashyap has categorically denied that any such alleged incident ever took place and has also denied all allegations levelled against him."

 

Payal GhoshAnurag KashyapSexual harassmentRape caseMetoo movement
