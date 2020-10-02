Anurag Kashyap has lied before the police, claims Payal Ghosh over sexual harassment charges

Mumbai: Actress Payal Ghosh claimed on Friday that filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has lied before the police while giving his statement, in response to the sexual harassment charges she has levelled against him.

Payal wants lie detector, polygraph test and narco analysis to be performed on the filmmaker against whom she has levelled #metoo charges.

"Mr Kashyap has lied before police in his statement... my Lawyer is moving an application to conduct Narco Analysis, Lie Detector and Polygraph Test of Mr Kashyap to find out the truth. Today application will be filed to the police station, for the interest of Justice," Payal tweeted from her verified account on Friday, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and using the hashtag #BetiBachao with her post.

Mr.Kashyap has lied bfr police in his statement..my Lawyer,is moving an application 2conduct Narco Analysis,Lie Detector &Polygraph Test of Mr.kashyap 2find out d truth Today application wl be filed to d police station,4 d interest of Justice @narendramodi @AmitShah #BetiBachao — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 2, 2020

Kashyap appeared before Versova Police on Thursday where he has denied all allegations.

The filmmaker's lawyer Priyanka Khimani said in a statement: "Mr Kashyap has categorically denied that any such alleged incident ever took place and has also denied all allegations levelled against him."