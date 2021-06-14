Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap feeds her American boyfriend 'pani puri'! - Watch viral video!

New Delhi: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah is an avid social media user and also has her own YouTube channel. She often shares interesting videos giving her followers a peek into her glamorous life.

In her latest video, Aaliyah documented her American boyfriend Shane's first visit to India and his experience eating a Indian meal for the first time in his life! As seen in the video, Anurag Kashyap graciously hosted his daughter's boyfriend at their home.

Aaliyah is seen introducing her boyfriend Shane to Indian delicacies such as Chole Bhature, Pani Puri, Sev Puri, Samosas and much more and he really appears to fall in love with Indian cuisine.

Check out the video:

For the unversed, Aaliyah Kashyap is the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and his first wife Aarti Bajaj. Film director Anurag and Aarti Bajaj, a film editor, had tied the knot in 1997, however, the couple got divorced in 2009.

Despite the separation, the duo continued to maintain cordial relations with each other. In 2013, the 'Dev D' filmmaker married actress Kalki Koechlin. However, his second marriage too didn't last for long and the two got separated in 2015.