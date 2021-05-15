Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap says 'I am open with my parents', shares secrets, dating life and alcohol 'experiments' with them - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap opened up on her relationship with her parents in her latest YouTube video.

The star kid revealed that she has always had a very honest and friendly relationship with them and they're more like 'friends' than parents.

On Saturday (May 15), Aaliyah took to her YouTube channel to share a 'chit-chat get ready with me!' video with her 55,000 subscribers in which she answered a series of questions sent by her fans.

The first question was regarding how open the star kid was with her parents, Anurag Kashyap and Aarti Bajaj.

In response to it, Aaliyah revealed, "I'm very open with my parents. My parents are like my best friends. My parents when I was growing up always wanted to have a relationship where it was more like a friendship rather than like a strict parent-child relationship. That way, I wouldn't be sneaking around doing stuff."

She continued, "Obviously, all teenagers experiment with alcohol and stuff like that. But I was always very open with my parents when I did anything like that. I'm not gonna lie and say, 'oh, I didn't drink as a teenager' of course, I did. I was open with my parents and that way, I was responsible when I was doing it."

Have a look at her latest video:

She further revealed that she also discusses her dating life with her parents.

"So, even when it comes to relationships, I'm very open. Every time I was talking to a guy or dating a guy, I would tell my mom about it. My dad, I would only tell if it was going to turn into something serious," she explained.

For the unversed, Aaliyah Kashyap is the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and his first wife Aarti Bajaj. Film director Anurag and Aarti Bajaj, a film editor, had tied the knot in 1997, however, the couple got divorced in 2009.

Despite the separation, the duo continued to maintain cordial relations with each other. In 2013, the 'Dev D' filmmaker married actress Kalki Koechlin. However, his second marriage too didn't last for long and the two got separated in 2015.