Anurag Kashyap

Post angioplasty, Anurag Kashyap features on daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's Instagram post

Anurag and her daughter Aaliyah share a very close bond and in her previous YouTube videos, she had revealed that she is quite open with her parents.

Pic courtesy: Instagram/Aaliyah Kashyap and File Photo

New Delhi: Director Anurag Kashyap inadvertently made his first appearance after his angioplasty in his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's Instagram story on Saturday (May 29). 

The star kid Aaliyah, who is quite popular on social media, had taken to her Instagram to share a hilarious video of her father with her laughing in the background. The 'AK vs AK' director had donned a completely different look than his usual appearance as he had gone bald and had a unibrow as seen in the video.

Check out the hilarious post:

Aaliyah

According to reports, Kashyap had recently gone through an angioplasty after suffering from chest pain earlier and is currently recovering at home.

Anurag and her daughter Aaliyah share a very close bond and in her previous YouTube videos, she had revealed that she is quite open with her parents and they're more like 'friends' than her parents.

On the work front, Anurag Kashyap has teamed up with Taapsee Pannu in 'Dobaaraa'. The actor-director jodi previously worked together in 'Manmarziyaan'. Dobaaraa shooting was wrapped up earlier this year. 

