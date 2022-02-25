हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma begins prep for 'Chakda Xpress'

Anushka Sharma will reportedly fly to the UK to shoot a 30-day schedule of the film. 'Chakda Xpress' will stream on Netflix.

Anushka Sharma begins prep for &#039;Chakda Xpress&#039;
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Actor Anushka Sharma on Friday announced she has begun preparing for her next 'Chakda Xpress', a film inspired by the life and times of former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami. Produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Ssharma's Clean Slate Filmz, 'Chakda Xpress' is directed by Prosit Roy.

The actor took to Instagram and posted pictures of her bowling at the nets. "Grip by Grip Prep #ChakdaXpress," the 33-year-old wrote.

According to the makers, 'Chakda Xpress' traces Jhulan Goswami's journey as she "moves up the ladder despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her dream of playing cricket for India".

She holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career.

Sharma will reportedly fly to the UK to shoot a 30-day schedule of the film. 'Chakda Xpress' will stream on Netflix. 

