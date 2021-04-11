Anushka Sharma shares adorable childhood pic with brother Karnesh, the latter’s reaction is epic!

New Delhi: Actress Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram account to share the sweetest picture of herself and brother Karnesh Sharma on her Instagram stories on Sunday (April 11), a day after Siblings Day.

In the photo, young Anushka can be seen posing for the camera while reading a newspaper with elder brother Karnesh. The actress is wearing a white t-shirt and a chequered black and white skirt while her brother, who seemed to have hit his hand, is wearing a white t-shirt.

Anushka tagged her brother along with a heart emoji on the story.

Replying to ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ actress story, Karnesh quips, "Why were we reading news?? clearly not interested!!" He further adds, “I was definitely reading the comic strips.”

Anushka, who welcomed her first born, daughter Vamika with husband Virat Kohli on January 11, runs a successful production house called Clean Slate Filmz with brother Karnesh.

NH10, Phillauri, Bulbbul and Paatal Lok are some of the movies and web series produced by the banner.

Clean Slate Filmz will also launch actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan with the Netflix film ‘Qala’, which also features Bulbbul actress Tripti Dimri. The film is directed by Anvitaa Dutt.

In terms of acting projects, Anushka was last seen in Anand L Rai’s directorial ‘Zero’ which tanked at the box office. The actress has however been shooting for commercials throughout her pregnancy and has resumed it after delivering baby Vamika.