babil khan

Irrfan Khan's son Babil announces Netflix debut with Qala - Watch first look

Irrfan Khan's son Babil is all set to make his debut as an actor in the upcoming Netflix film 'Qala' produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Sharma. The 22-year-old recently took to Instagram to share the first look teaser of the film directed by Anvita Dutt.

File photo

New Delhi: Irrfan Khan's son Babil is all set to make his Netflix debut with the feature film 'Qala' produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Sharma’s production house, Clean Slate Filmz.

The star kid took to Instagram on Saturday (April 10) to share the news with the first look of the teaser for the film set in a snow-clad valley.

The cinematic teaser shows behind the scenes footage of crew members filming and preparing for scenes. The dramatic background music and intriguing shots have already captured the audience's reaction and fans can't wait for the release of the film.

According to Babil's post, 'Qala' will tell the story of a girl fighting for a place in her mother's heart. Apart from that, the plot of the film remains unknown currently.

Babil Khan is over cloud nine about the release of the film, especially about his co-star, 'Bulbbul' actress Tripti Dimri.

In the caption for the post, he wrote, "Tripti freaking Dimri is back again!!!!!! Whooooooo!!! (and a little bit of me) Also I’m a bit skeptical about the phrase ‘getting launched’ because the audience should launch off their seats while watching our film and not any individual actor.

"From the creators of Bulbbul, Clean Slate Filmz and Anvita Dutt, we bring you #Qala, a Netflix Original film. Qala will be here soon to share her story of her fight for a place in her mother's heart."

Check out the post for yourselves:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

 

Babil Khan who is quite active on social media often posts heartfelt pictures of his father and late actor Irrfan Khan on his feed. The 22-year-old completed his schooling in Mumbai and studied acting at the University of Westminster, London, UK.

Earlier on March 27, he accepted the Best Actor award for Angrezi Medium on behalf of his father Irrfan during the Filmfare Awards 2021. An emotional Babil broke down on stage during the acceptance speech as he remembered his late father.

