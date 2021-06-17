हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma shares 'random photos' from World Test Championship final venue

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma on Thursday shared a series of black-and-white pictures from the venue of the World Test Championship.

Anushka Sharma shares 'random photos' from World Test Championship final venue
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Anushka Sharma

New Delhi:  Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma on Thursday shared a series of black-and-white pictures from the venue of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, set to begin on Friday.

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared the pictures along with the caption, "A 'take random photos and think of a quirky caption' kind of post."In the monochrome pictures, Anushka sported a striped long shirt paired with black pants and a face mask.

 

Anushka shared the 'random photos' as her husband and Indian captain Virat Kohli prepares for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. The final will begin on Friday at the Ageas Bowl and is scheduled to go on until Tuesday, with Wednesday kept as a reserve day.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka has been away from the limelight for the past two years. She was last seen in 'Zero' with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She has recently produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series 'Pataal Lok' and Netflix movie 'Bulbul'. 

