WTC Final: THIS quality of Virat Kohli floors Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma

Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is lucky to spend a lot of time around skipper Virat Kohli. It is no surprise that Chahal’s wife is also in awe of Indian captain Kohli.

Dhanashree is often seen cheering RCB at the stadium during the Indian Premier League (IPL) games and spends a lot of time along with husband Chahal at the team hotel, where there are plenty of interactions with Kohli as well. Professional dance Dhanashree is currently in quarantine with Chahal in Mumbai before the second-string Indian side led by Shikhar Dhawan heads to Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series.

Virat Kohli is currently in Southampton in United Kingdom preparing for the World Test Championship Final against New Zealand, which will get underway on Friday (June 18).

Dhanashree Verma recently hosted a question-answer session on Instagram and talked about many cricket-related topics. A fan asked Verma about India skipper Virat Kohli, to which she replied that the RCB captain has a ‘great sense of humour’.

When asked about former India skipper MS Dhoni, Dhanashree Verma explained that the wicket-keeper batsman is irreplaceable and a legend of the game.

In the same chat, Dhanashree shared a romantic picture with Chahal on a beach, when asked by a fan to share an ‘unseen picture with Chahal’.

Apart from being a professional dancer, Dhanashree Verma is also a choreographer and YouTuber. Dhanashree often shares her videos on her Instagram. Dhanashree Verma is also a dentist by profession. She graduated from DY Patil Dental College in the year 2014.

Last month, before IPL 2021 was suspended due to rising COVID-19 cases in India, Dhanashree shared a couple of pictures on Instagram, sharing glimpses of her interaction with Team India and RCB skipper Virat Kohli.

“From fun breakfast conversations to post match fun, everything was so delightful and a great exchange of knowledge,” she wrote in the caption.

She also posted pictures on Instagram along with husband and cricketers Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers and wrote: “The 5 am club. Going to miss the bubble family.”