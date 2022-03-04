Anushka Sharma tightly hugs Virat Kohli at his 100th Test, oozes oomph in ruffled white top: Pics

New Delhi: Actress Anushka Sharma recently accompanied her husband and former India captain, Virat Kohli, to a felicitation ceremony as he became just the sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 runs in Test cricket.

Kohli achieved this landmark when he crossed the score of 38 in his 100th Test – the ongoing 1st Test against Sri Lanka at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Friday (March 4). Kohli has managed to score these 8,007 runs at an average of more than 50 in Test cricket.

The Indian batter was felicitated by the head coach Rahul Dravid before the start of the play where Kohli’s wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was also present.

In a video shared by BCCI, Anushka looked supremely proud of her hubby Virat as he was receiving his 100th test cap. While Virat had donned his white cricket jersey, Anushka decided to twin with him with a white, ruffled shirt and beige pants.

Many fan accounts of the couple shared pictures from the event in which Anushka was seen hugging Virat and he was seen giving her a kiss on the cheek.

Check them out:

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma is all set to make her acting come back after a hiatus of three years with the biopic, 'Chakda Xpress'. The actress essays the role of ace female cricketer Jhulan Goswami — the former team India captain, in the film.

She was last seen in Anand L Rai’s ‘Zero’ in 2018 along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actress has also been keeping busy as a producer and has backed successful films and web series like Netflix’s ‘Bulbul’ and Amazon Prime’s ‘Paatal Lok’.