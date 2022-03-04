India vs SL 1st Test: Virat Kohli achieves HUGE record in his 100th Test

Former India captain Virat Kohli became just the sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 runs in Test cricket. Kohli achieved this landmark when he crossed the score of 38 in his 100th Test – the ongoing 1st Test against Sri Lanka at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Friday (March 4).

Kohli has managed to score these 8,007 runs at an average of more than 50 in Test cricket. But the batter was dismissed soon after reaching this landmark. Kohli played back to Sri Lankan left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya to be bowled for 45 off 76 balls with five boundaries.

Apart from Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag are the other Indian batters to score 8,000 Test runs. Here’s the full list…

1. Sachin Tendulkar – 15,921 runs (200 Tests)

2. Rahul Dravid – 13,265 runs (163 Tests)

3. Sunil Gavaskar – 10,122 runs (125 Tests)

4. VVS Laxman – 8,781 runs (134 Tests)

5. Virender Sehwag – 8,503 runs (103 Tests)

6. Virat Kohli – 8,007 runs (100 Tests)

Earlier, Indian cricket’s reigning superstar was felicitated by the BCCI on Friday commemorating his landmark 100th Test match – the first game against Sri Lanka in Mohali. “In present day cricket, with the amount we play with three formats and an IPL, the one takeaway the next generation can take from me is that I played 100 games in the purest format,” Kohli said after being felicitated by Rahul Dravid.

Due to bio-bubble restrictions, it was Dravid, who presented Kohli with a commemorative cap and also a glittering memento. Kohli had his actor wife Anushka Sharma for company and brother Vikas Kohli was in the stands.

From the BCCI, president Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah, treasurer Arun Dhumal and vice-president Rajiv Shukla were in attendance. Coach Dravid gave a warm speech, waxing eloquent about his longevity and asked him to ‘double it up’. “It is a special moment for me. My wife is here and so is my brother. Everyone is very proud. It is indeed a team game and it couldn't have been possible without you. Thanks to the BCCI as well,” Kohli said.

Kohli joined an illustrious list comprising Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Ishant Sharma, who played 100 Tests for the country.

Tributes have been pouring in for Kohli for past several and on Friday morning Board secretary Jay Shah tweeted to describe the former skipper as the man who redefined Test cricket.

(with PTI inputs)