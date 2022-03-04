हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs Sri Lanka 2022

Coach Rahul Dravid hands 100th Test cap to Virat Kohli with wife Anushka Sharma by his side, Watch

Virat Kohli was felicitated by the head coach Rahul Dravid before the start of the play where Kohli’s wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was also present. 

Coach Rahul Dravid hands 100th Test cap to Virat Kohli with wife Anushka Sharma by his side, Watch
Rahul Dravid (left) felicitates Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma cheering on. (Source: Twitter)

Former Virat Kohli, who is playing his 100th Test match on Friday, said that the upcoming generations would be happy that he achieved the landmark in the ‘purest format’. Kohli achieved this feat in the first Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka on Friday (March 4) in Mohali.

The Indian batter was felicitated by the head coach Rahul Dravid before the start of the play where Kohli’s wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was also present. “It’s well deserved, well earned, and hopefully it is just the start of many things to come. As we say in the dressing room, double it up,” said Dravid.

Expressing happiness over this achievement, Kohli said, “It is a special moment for me. My wife is here and so is my brother. Everyone is very proud. It is indeed a team game and it couldn’t have been possible without you. Thanks to the BCCI as well. In present-day cricket, with the amount we play with three formats and an IPL, the one takeaway the next generation can take from me is that I played 100 games in the purest format.”

Watch Virat Kohli's felicitation in Mohali here...

Meanwhile, India won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in the first Test, here in Mohali, Punjab. Earlier, Kohli paid tribute to his wife Anushka. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain said that he was a completely ‘changed man’ after his marriage to Anushka. 

“Anushka (Sharma) has been a huge, huge influence in my life. Not just you know, eventually the influence in your life that filters down to your game as well because your game is part of life. I have become a completely changed man for all the right reasons. I have evolved in the right way. I am very, very grateful and thankful to God to have a life partner like her and she’s been an absolute pillar of strength for me,” Kohli said in an interview to BCCI.tv.

