हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti Khurana to play Bollywood superstar in debut OTT series

Stardust is expected to go on floors around March or April.

Aparshakti Khurana to play Bollywood superstar in debut OTT series

Mumbai: Actor Aparshakti Khurana is all set to make his digital debut in the Vikramaditya Motwane web series Stardust. The series is a fictional take on the Indian film industry from 1947 to 1989 and will explore the clash between two superstars.

Aparshakti, who will play one of the two protagonists, says: "Stardust is a series close to my heart for more than one reason. It's my OTT debut. It's a period drama series and I am extremely humbled to play the role of one of the first superstars of Bollywood. It will give me the opportunity to work with a genius like Vikramaditya Motwane and the legendary Prosenjit Chatterjee -- which is every actor's dream. I am really looking forward to all the learning and fun."

Stardust is expected to go on floors around March or April.

Apart from the web series, Aparshakti has a string of releases lined up this year. These include the comedy film Helmet with Pranutan, and a suspense thriller co-starring R. Madhavan.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Aparshakti KhuranaOTT seriesStardustProsenjit Chatterjee
Next
Story

The Kardashians give away 30 Rolex watches to crew members as a 'thank you' gift
  • 1,05,12,093Confirmed
  • 1,51,727Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M42S

Breaking News: First 8000 Frontline workers to be given Vacccine - CM Kejriwal