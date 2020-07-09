Aparshakti Khurana turns childhood game 'Aam Lelo' into a catchy song with brother Ayushmann Khurrana - Watch

Mumbai: Actor Aparshkati Khuarana never fails to charm us with his talent, be it on the acting front or the music front, he always leaves us hooked. Even now, the talented actor and singer has given an interesting twist to a childhood game he played with brother Ayushmann Khurrana and the Punjabi twist will only leave you grooving.

Recreating the childhood game 'Aam Lelo', Aparshakti has lent his voice for the song and it’s quite groovy. What is also interesting about his latest song is the video where he is seen playing Aam Lelo with brother Ayushmann. As the two recreate this childhood memory, Aparkshakti’s voice in the background reciting the jingle is quite interesting to watch. Check out the video here:

Earlier too Aparshkati has delivered some amazing performances on the big screen, other than this the actor has also sung some great music singles which have been a hit with the audience and now his rendition of the childhood riddle Aam Lelo is surely going to win over every Punjabi’s heart.