Apne bachchon ko sambhaalein: Shah Rukh Khan's Dil Se co-star Piyush Mishra reacts on Aryan Khan's bail in drugs case

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drugs case on October 2, is all set to walk out of Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail on Saturday. The Bombay High Court had on Friday granted bail to Aryan and two other accused in the case, in high relief to Shah Rukh and his family members.

Soon after the court announced the bail to Aryan Khan, several celebrities took to social media and welcomed the court’s order, and showed solidarity with SRK and his family. However, Shah Rukh's 'Dil Se' co-star Piyush Mishra has a different take on the matter.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Piyush was asked about his reaction to Aryan Khan's bail. The 58-year-old actor without mincing his words, said, "What will be my reaction? Kiya usne, usko bail mil gayi, baahar aa gaya woh. Abb Shah Rukh Khan jaane, unka beta jaane ya Sameer Wankhede jaane. Mujhe usse kya matlab hai? Theek hai ho gaya. Jo kiya hain woh bhugtenge aap. Apne apne bachchon ko sambhaalein, bas yahi hai."

Piyush and Shah Rukh starred together in 1998 released Mani Ratnam's 'Dil Se'.

Meanwhile, despite securing bail from the Bombay High Court in a drugs case, Aryan will spend one more night in Mumbai's Arthur Road prison as documents related to his release did not reach jail authorities in time on Friday. In the evening, a special court issued the release memo for Aryan Khan, granted bail by the HC on Thursday after 25 days of arrest in the case related to alleged seizure of drugs onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast earlier this month, but his legal team could not meet the deadline for submission of papers.

"We won't give special treatment for anyone. The law is the same for all. The deadline for receiving the bail papers was 5.30 pm. That has passed. He won't be released today," senior jail official told PTI.

The Bombay High Court on Friday made available its operative order in which it imposed 14 bail conditions on Aryan Khan and his co-accused in the case, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were also granted bail, stipulating their release on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each with one or two sureties of the same amount.

In the five-page order, signed by Justice N W Sambre, the high court said the trio will have to surrender their passports before the NDPS court and shall not leave India without taking permission from the special court. Also, they will have to attend the NCB office each Friday between 11 am and 2 pm to mark their presence, the HC said.