Arbaaz Khan opens up on DATING Giorgia Andriani, who is 21 years younger to him!

New Delhi: Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan's personal life has always hogged attention. He is currently seen with model Giorgia Andriani but has never really spoken about their relationship in public. Recently, he appeared on RJ Siddharth Kannan's show and opened up on her.

"She is a wonderful girl and we are very good friends. She has that, you know, exuberance in her, that energy in her. She vibrates with that. I draw energy from her sometimes. People feed off each other’s energies, but it depends on who comes into your life and at what time," he said.

Arbaaz also talked about the huge age-gap between the two. Giorgia Andriani is 32 while Arbaaz is 55.

"There’s a humongous age difference between us, but neither of us has felt it. I ask her sometimes, ‘really?’ It could have been a brief and short-term affair (with her). But when you get into a relationship, you don’t look too far ahead, but the longer you’re in it, there are more questions that need to be answered. I think we are in that phase of our lives thinking how we would like to take it further. It is too early to talk for me right now," he added.

Work wise, he is currently seen playing a pivotal role in the Sudhir Mishra-directed SonyLIV series Tanaav. Tanaav is an Indian adaptation of the hit Israeli series Fauda.