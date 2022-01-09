Arijit Singh, Nafisa Ali, Maanvi Gagroo test positive for COVID-19

New Delhi: With the exponential rise in COVID-19 cases, various celebrities have got the virus amidst the third wave. The latest celebrities who got diagnosed COVID positive on Saturday (January 8) are singer Arijit Singh and actor Nafisa Ali and Maanvi Gargoo. Nafisa, who is also a senior citizen, is hospitalized due to the virus. She, however, hopes to be shifted back to her home soon.

Taking to Instagram, Nafisa informed her followers, “Guess what I have ! A lucky number 7 bed !! High fever and throat congested but doing better with my super medical team in Goa . Hope to be allowed home in a few days for self isolation….#covidpositive”.

Music sensation Arijit Singh took to Facebook to inform that he and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19. “Me and my wife have tested COVID Positive. We are all perfectly fine and have quarantined ourselves," wrote the ‘Agar Tum Saath Ho’ singer.

Actress Maanvi Gagroo, who is famous for starring in Amazon Original ‘Four More Shots Please’ also took to Instagram Stories to share that she has contracted COVID-19. “Thank you, everyone, for checking in. I have very mild symptoms. Just sleeping a lot. But thank you, thank you,” wrote the actress.

Earlier, film director Madhur Bhandarkar tested COVID positive. “I have tested positive for Covid. Been fully vaccinated but experiencing mild symptoms. Have isolated myself." He added, "Those who came in contact with me kindly get yourself tested. Please be safe and follow Covid-19 protocols,” wrote the director on Instagram.

Some other prominent celebrities who got infected with the virus in December and January are Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Ekta Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, Alaya F, Rhea Kapoor, Shumona Chakravarti, Erica Fernandes, Varun Sood and Drashti Dhami among others.