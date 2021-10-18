हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor hints at going on a digital detox, says ‘time to disappear’

Actor Arjun Kapoor has decided to opt for a digital detox for some time.

Arjun Kapoor hints at going on a digital detox, says ‘time to disappear’
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Arjun Kapoor has decided to opt for a digital detox for some time.

On Monday, Arjun took to Instagram Story and posted a note that read, "Time to disappear."

arjun

Arjun's post hinted at his break from social media.

Also, according to a trade source, Arjun wants to give his full attention to 'Ek Villain Returns' shoot.

"He is currently shooting some very important scenes for Ek Villain 2 and he wants to completely surrender to the process. He will be vanishing from social media for the next 4-5 days till he doesn't finish this important shooting sequence," the source added.

Directed by Mohit Suri, 'Ek Villain Returns' is the sequel of the 2014 Bollywood film 'Ek Villain', which featured Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles.

The upcoming project also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Arjun Kapoordigital detoxbreak from social mediaInstagramek villain returnsShootingMohit Suri
Next
Story

WATCH: Shilpa Shetty gets undercut, says it ‘took a lot of gumption, won’t lie’

Must Watch

PT2M19S

Nurse creates art from plastic litter