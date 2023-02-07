topStoriesenglish2570527
ARJUN KAPOOR

Arjun Kapoor Joins ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’ Trend, Calls OG Half Girlfriend Shraddha Kapoor ‘Jhoothi aur Makkaar’- Watch

Arjun Kapoor made a reel on Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar song 'Tere Pyaar Mein', dedicated it to his first love, his hair. He also called Shraddha Kapoor 'Jhoothi aur Makkaar'.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 11:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Shraddha Kapoor recently took to her social media asking her fans and followers to make their own versions of reels of the song, from her upcoming next, 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' opposite Ranbir Kapoor.  

The song, 'Tere Pyaar Mein' which has crossed 50 million views on YouTube has been the talk of the town since the day it dropped, earlier this week. Today, her 'Half Girlfriend' co-star, Arjun Kapoor hopped on the 'Tere Pyaar Mein' bandwagon and shared a hilarious video.  

The former shared the video of himself flaunting his hair, stating working out as his 'pyaar'. In the caption, he wrote, "Itne saal baad pata chala ki meri OG #HalfGirlfriend, @shraddhakapoor jhoothi aur makkaar hai ! Toh here's dedicating #TerePyaarMein to my first love, my hair ! #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar #RanbirKapoor #LuvRanjan #ShraddhaKapoor.  

The trend has already become a rage on social media with many fans and followers of Shraddha recreating their own versions of the reel. The fresh chemistry between the duo Ranbir-Shraddha on the streets of Spain, the love-filled verses sung by Arijit Singh, and the picturesque location, everything about ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’ has been immensely loved and adored by the audience. 

‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023. 

