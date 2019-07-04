close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora's neon twinning in NYC is breaking the internet—See pics

On the work front, Arjun is busy shooting for Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama 'Panipat'. 

Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora&#039;s neon twinning in NYC is breaking the internet—See pics

New Delhi: The stunning B-Town couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are currently enjoying their time out in New York. The duo has always kept mum when asked about dating each other yet their pictures together speak louder than words.

Recently, on Arjun's birthday, Malla's sweet message and a picture said it all! A day back, both Arjun and Malaika posted their own pictures on Instagram respectively wearing pop neon outfits.

And guess what? Arjun in his caption even asked 'who wore it better'?

Check out the pictures here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mad hatter in nyc.,,..(p.s THE mad hatter clicked it)

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Yankee Doodle Do with my Fan & I !!! (Ps - who wore the neon better ??? )

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

Their dating rumours sparked off when both were seated next to each other in a fashion show last year. The pictures went viral on social media, followed by their regular Bandra spotting at various parties and dos.

Also, their Milan vacay pictures sort of confirmed about them being a couple.

On the work front, Arjun is busy shooting for Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama 'Panipat'. He has changed his look for the movie and will be seen donning a moustache this time.

Well, what do you think about the pictures—who wore neon better?

 

 

Tags:
Malaika AroraArjun Kapoormalaika pics
Next
Story

'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas's first official wedding pic out! See inside

Must Watch

PT3M5S

Rahul Gandhi arrives in Mumbai to appear before court in RSS defamation case