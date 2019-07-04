Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora's neon twinning in NYC is breaking the internet—See pics

New Delhi: The stunning B-Town couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are currently enjoying their time out in New York. The duo has always kept mum when asked about dating each other yet their pictures together speak louder than words.

Recently, on Arjun's birthday, Malla's sweet message and a picture said it all! A day back, both Arjun and Malaika posted their own pictures on Instagram respectively wearing pop neon outfits.

And guess what? Arjun in his caption even asked 'who wore it better'?

Check out the pictures here:

Their dating rumours sparked off when both were seated next to each other in a fashion show last year. The pictures went viral on social media, followed by their regular Bandra spotting at various parties and dos.

Also, their Milan vacay pictures sort of confirmed about them being a couple.

On the work front, Arjun is busy shooting for Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama 'Panipat'. He has changed his look for the movie and will be seen donning a moustache this time.

Well, what do you think about the pictures—who wore neon better?