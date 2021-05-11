Arjun Kapoor misses late mom Mona Shourie, says he 'hated every bit of Mother's day' without her

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor shared a late Mother's Day post on Instagram on Monday (May 10) along with a throwback picture of him and his late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor. The 'Ki & Ka' actor penned an emotional note in the caption expressing that he still feels lost without his mother.

He wrote, "Yesterday was Mother's Day I hated every bit of it...Tomorrow is 9 years of me being an actor but I'm still lost without you Mom. Just like in this picture I hope ur smiling watching over me and u got my back".

The photo, it appears, was taken before Arjun had lost weight and joined the film industry. The actor was seen dressed in a suit, looking at his side, lost in thought, while his mother is seen standing behind him smiling at the cameras.

Have a look at the photo:

In a recent episode of the Discovery+ show 'StarVsFood​', Arjun Kapoor opened up on battling weight issues.

He attributed his weight gain to the time his parents - producer Boney Kapoor and late wife Mona Kapoor separated. "When my parents split up, I looked at food for comfort. I got caught up in the way I felt emotionally so I started eating and then I really enjoyed eating," he said.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor's 'Sardar Ka Grandson' is scheduled to release on May 18, 2021, on Netflix. The film features Neena Gupta, Rakulpreet Singh, Kanlwajit Singh, John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Kumud Mishra. It is helmed by Kaashvi Nair.