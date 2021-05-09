हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor share adorable childhood pics with mom Sridevi on Mother's Day!

Star kids Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor recall their childhood memories with their mother and late Bollywood actress Sridevi on the occasion of Mother's Day.

Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor share adorable childhood pics with mom Sridevi on Mother&#039;s Day!
File photo

New Delhi: Daughters of late Bollywood legend Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, Janhvi and Khushi took to Instagram to post adorable pictures from their childhood to celebrate the occasion of Mother's Day. 

Unfortunately, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor had lost their mother Sridevi on 24 February 2018 but have kept her alive in their memories and hearts. On the emotional occasion of Mother's Day, the young star kids honoured their 'Mumma' and shared unseen pics in which actress Sridevi is seen holding them close as babies. 

Have a look at their adorable posts

 

 

Khushi Kapoor is the younger sister of Janhvi Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with the Shashank Khaitan directorial 'Dhadhak'.

Janhvi Kapoor is a social media sensation among fans and is hugely popular on Instagram. The star kid often posts pictures with her younger sister Khushi Kapoor, fun videos with her friends, and stunning selfies as well. 

On the work front, she was last seen in the Maddock Films-produced horror-comedy 'Roohi' co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She will next be seen in 'Good Luck Jerry', 'Dostana 2', 'Takht' and 'Bombay Girl'.

