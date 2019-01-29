Arjun Kapoor pens a heartfelt note for Sonam Kapoor ahead of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga release

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arjun Kapoor

New Delhi: Bollywood's ideal brother Arjun Kapoor has yet again proved that there is no one like him in Bollywood when it comes to being a family man. Ahead of Sonam Kapoor's most anticipated project 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Arjun has penned a heartfelt note for his sissy dear along with a childhood picture.

Sharing the pic, Arjun Kapoor, "Me trying to get this Ladki's attention since childhood & (swipe right) her finally noticing then looking straight at the camera & not me !!! @sonamkapoor from the time I remember u will always be the first ladki in my life that I loved hanging out with... so proud of u & @anilskapoor for going out on a limb & choosing a script u believed in beyond the perceptions of the so called world. Ur courageous ur beautiful. Proud to have a sister like you. Stay the child at heart that you are & most importantly all the best for 1st feb #ekladkikodekhatohaisalaga."

Meanwhile, Arjun has been in news for his rumoured relationship with Malaika Arora. The two are going strong and if all goes as planned, they will most likely take the plunge this year.
 
Whereas Sonam will next be seen in 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga'. The film is directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar. It features Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. South sensation Regina Cassandra, Brijendra Kala and Madhumalti Kapoor also play pivotal parts in the film.

'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' is slated to hit the screens on February 1, 2019

Arjun KapoorSonam KapoorEk Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa LagaAnil KapoorRajkummar Rao
