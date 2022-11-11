Arjun Kapoor pens an adorable post wishing luck to ladylove Malaika Arora on her new show, 'Moving In With Malaika'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Malaika Arora had recently posted a photo on her social media profile mentioning 'I said yes,' which sent the entire social media circuit into a tizzy. People wondered what she said yes to. Surprising everyone, she announced her OTT debut with her new reality show, 'Moving In With Malaika,' in yet another post.

The entire industry showered her with best wishes for a new step in her illustrious career and now, none other than her beau – Arjun Kapoor too has posted an encouraging message for Malaika mentioning – ‘Excited to see what’s in store for this new phase… Can’t Wait!

Here is the post shared by Arjun Kapoor:

Capturing hearts with her stellar dance moves and charisma, Malaika Arora makes her much-awaited digital debut with Disney Plus Hotstar. Moving In With Malaika, a brand-new, exclusive show, will see her sharing candid talks with fans about her history, present, and future. This exciting series produced by Banijay Asia will also feature guest appearances from her friends and family as they spill the beans on her.