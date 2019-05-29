Arjun Kapoor shuts troll who accused him of disliking Sridevi

Mumbai: Arjun Kapoor, who recently made his relationship with Malaika Arora official, gave a befitting reply to a woman who accused him of showing hatred towards the late actor Sridevi, his father Boney Kapoor's second wife.

Arjun, 33, and Malaika, 45, initially kept their relationship under wraps, but are more open now. Malaika was married to actor-director-producer Arbaaz Khan but got divorced in 2017.

The woman, who claimed to be a fan of actor Varun Dhawan, on Tuesday accused Arjun of "double standards", saying that he used to hate Sridevi but has no problem dating Malaika.

"You hate your father's second wife because your father left your mother, and now you are dating a woman who is 11 years elder to you and has a teenage son. Why double standards @arjunk26 ???" the woman wrote on Twitter.

Sridevi, who died in February 2018, was Boney's second wife. The producer was previously married to Arjun's mother Mona Shourie Kapoor.

Replying to the woman, Arjun said he used to maintain distance from the late actor and had he hated her, he would not have been present at her funeral.

"I don't hate anyone... We kept a dignified distance, If I did I wouldn't have been there for my dad, Janhvi & Khushi at a sensitive time... It's easy to type & judge, think a little. You're @Varun_dvn fan, so I feel I should tell you don't spread negativity with his face on your DP," he wrote.

The woman later deleted her posted and in another tweet, she apologised to the actor.

"I apologise if I have hurt anyone's sentiments. I meant to do no harm. Extremely sorry to all @arjunk26 Fans.... Please Forgive me. It was just my opinion. Have nothing against @arjunk26 Sir or #MalaikaArora Ma'am. . SORRY SIR @arjunk26," she wrote.

Varun said he is "glad" the woman and added that Arjun has a very big heart.

"I'm glad you apologised. It's okay, Arjun is not upset. Lets just all live our own lives. Arjun has a big heart like I always say. I don't want any of my fans to talk bad about any actors #keepiteasy" he posted.