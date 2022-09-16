NewsLifestylePeople
ARJUN KAPOOR

Arjun Kapoor's venture to be on a global platform for home-chefs, actor is 'proud!'

The emerging food delivery platform aims to improve gender parity, empower women and help them become self-reliant entrepreneurs. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 03:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The emerging food delivery platform aims to improve gender parity, empower women and help them become self-reliant entrepreneurs.
  • The successful business venture is on expansion mode currently and Arjun reveals that FoodCloud will now start its operations in the UAE.

Trending Photos

Arjun Kapoor's venture to be on a global platform for home-chefs, actor is 'proud!'

New Delhi: In 2019, actor Arjun Kapoor invested in a food delivery start-up with a cause - FoodCloud. During the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, FoodCloud brought onboard 10,000 women from across India to give home chefs the platform to become self-reliant entrepreneurs. 

The emerging food delivery platform aims to improve gender parity, empower women and help them become self-reliant entrepreneurs. The successful business venture is on expansion mode currently and Arjun reveals that FoodCloud will now start its operations in the UAE.

Arjun announces saying, “As an Indian, I’m proud that my venture is going to be on a global platform for home chefs to get more exposure. We are thrilled to be expanding to the UAE and cater to Indians living there and satisfy their needs to eat home food that brings back memories of their roots.”

He adds, “At FoodCloud, we have been planning every step carefully while strategising on how our expansion plan should ideally look like. We figured that UAE is a potentially big market because it has a big population of Indians there. I’m proud that our brilliant home Chefs are now going international.”

Arjun further says, “It was always a part of our plan to give more and more exposure to our homegrown talent and we are proud that we are being able to live up to that promise. We can’t wait to see the potential that FoodCloud has in UAE and we will carefully plan our next moves so that our home cooks can wow the world with their culinary innovativeness and brilliance.”

FoodCloud was founded by Arjun and serial entrepreneurs Vedant Kanoi and Shamit Khemka.

Live Tv

Arjun KapoorArjun Kapoor ventureArjun Kapoor FoodCloudArjun Kapoor food delivery appArjun Kapoor startup

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of those who are making 'Kartavya path' a 'Garbage Path'
DNA Video
DNA: Cheetah to return to India after 75 years
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu dominated village a property of Waqf board?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the fast spreading Khalistani virus
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi reaches Samarkand to attend SCO summit
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; September 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA : Hindi is not just a language but a 'mother tongue'!
DNA Video
DNA: Ban on single-use plastic products confined to papers only?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'new drama' on terrorism
DNA Video
DNA: Who is spreading the rumors of child theft?