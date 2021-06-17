Arjun Rampal appears in platinum blonde hair avatar, one fan confuses him for David Warner! - See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal just had a monsoon makeover and he looks absolutely unrecognisable in his new platinum blonde hair! On Thursday (June 17), the actor was seen leaving a salon with his hair completely blonde and stunned paps with his new look.

Ace photographer Viral Bhayani managed to get a good look for his new hair-do as he stepped out of the hair salon.

Check out his new look:

Many fans were shocked by his new look and said he looked like a foreigner with blonde hair. One user wrote, "Ye arjun rampal hai ? I thought koi hollywood hai".

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the OTT thriller film 'Nail Polish' directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna. The movie had premiered on ZEE5 on 1 January 2021. He will be next seen in the spy thriller ‘Dhaakad’ co-starring Kangana Ranaut and directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai. It is scheduled to release on October 1, 2021.