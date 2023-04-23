Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra Become Parents To Baby Boy; Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor Share Joy

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Neetu Kapoor announced the arrival of a new member in their family through Instagram posts on Sunday. Kareena’s cousin Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra are now parents to a baby boy. Taking to her Instagram story, Kareena shared a beautiful picture with the couple and wrote, “Proud parents my darlings…”. Kareena shared heart emojis with it.

Armaan is the son of Kareena’s aunt Rima Jain. Neetu also shared the news on her Instagram story. She posted, “Dada Manoj and Dadi Rima are so excited to announce the Birth of our Grandson! Super excited to welcome the new addition into the family.” Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra tied the knot in February 2020, and their wedding reception was star-studded. Earlier, Neetu and Kareena shared glimpses of Anissa’s baby shower on their social media handles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in a new film titled ‘The Crew’. The film is produced by the super-hit producer duo of ‘Veere Di Wedding’, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor. Rajesh Krishnan has come on board to helm the project.

According to a statement from the makers, ‘The Crew’ is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. Three women, work and hustle to make it in life. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. Apart from ‘The Crew’, she will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller which is based on the book ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.