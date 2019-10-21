Arnold Schwarzenegger: I don't feel my age

Seoul: At 72, Hollywood icon Arnold Schwarzenegger completely defies age, be it with his work or physical fitness.

While promoting his upcoming film "Terminator: Dark Fate" on Monday here, Arnold, who is reprising his popular role of T-800 in the movie, shared his views on getting old, saying he doesn't feel his age.

"When it comes to age, I really don't feel it. It's just because I get training all the time. I train every day. I was kind of waiting for a movie like that, and to prepare for the role I prepared myself for months in advance. I practiced the different stunts and coordinated with the stunt department because I believe in reps, reps and reps. I really feel that I am getting older but not obsolete for sure," Arnold laughed.

He also reminisced how he rose to fame with James Cameron's action thriller "The Terminator" film in 1984.

"I feel blessed that Cameron asked to act in his 1984 film. The film really helped my career, elevated my career. And after that film, I was offered so many action movies, and the list went on and on and on. And then we did another 'Terminator', a sequel which became the highest grossing movie of the year. That was awesome. And now we are back again. It really feels good to be a part of such popular franchise," he said.

Although "Terminator: Dark Fate" is the sixth instalment in the franchise, it is being touted as a direct sequel to 1991''s "Terminator 2: Judgement Day". The film ignores the events of the three films that released in between.

The latest part also marks the return of filmmaker James Cameron as producer and actress Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor after 28 years since they worked on the second instalment, "Terminator 2: Judgement Day".

"Terminator: Dark Fate" will release on November 1.