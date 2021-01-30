Arslan Goni to play gangster in ALTBalaji we series 'Mein Hero Bol Raha Hu'

Mumbai: Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji is coming up with a new web series titled ‘Main Hero Bol Raha Hun’. It is based on the life of a gangster, with an 80s backdrop.

Actor Arslan Goni, who is playing one of the leads in the series said, “I am playing the role of a don, who is a grey shaded character. He is very eccentric, loud, and a big-time trouble-maker. It was very interesting playing this character as I have never ventured into something like this before. I absolutely loved the creative freedom I had while playing this character, thanks to my director Siddhartha Luther.”

On the work front, Arslan was loved for his work in the recent web series 'Haq Se 2'. As his career is moving swiftly in the direction of OTT platforms with two Series to work on, Arslan will be seen on screen after his debut film in 2017.

The shift to the OTT platform seems to be working great for Arslan’s career graph. As previously stated, Arslan has been a content-driven actor. His choices in the roles he picks make him a versatile artist.