Art doesn't come from lineage: Nushrat Bharucha

Mumbai: Actress Nushrat Bharucha, whose "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" turned out to be a success, says life has changed a lot for her as she has been able to create a space for herself in a competitive industry. She believes talent has nothing to do with one's surname.

On how life has changed after "Sonu Ke Titu...", Nushrat told Exhibit Magazine: "Life has changed immensely actually. I'm busier, I'm doing more work, people love me more, I have a certain market that I have created. To create a space in an already competitive and crowded industry, is honestly something I didn't really think could have been achieved by me.

"I knew that I wanted to do great work and keep going steady at it. But I didn't think that I would create a certain market myself which would be distinctively mine. I am very thankful to everybody who has helped me come this far."

Considering that many of her contemporaries are a product of nepotism, what is her take on it?

Nushrat said: "I don't really have a take on it. For me, every actor, every talented individual is exactly who they are. It has nothing to do with where they come from and what their surname is. I also feel that people who come from a known family name have an additional pressure of living upto certain legacies, that we don't.

"This is unfair to them because everyone deserves an equal opportunity to create their own identity. I understand there are struggles on either side. They face very different struggles than people who have just entered the industry, but it's a struggle all the same. Art is very intrinsic to who you are, what you make out of it and what you put out there. It doesn't come from lineage."

The actress' father Tanvir Bharucha is a theatre artiste. That is one space even Nushrat explored before entering Bollywood. Which one does she find tougher?

"My father loved doing theatre. For me, theatre is definitely more difficult. To be a character for three hours straight in front of a live audience where you can see their reaction and you can hear laughter or silence, I'll have to admit, it's scary. There is no concept of a retake. What if I forget a line? I'll be dead. It's terrible. I'll probably freeze and not be able to do anything."

Nushrat, who features on the March cover of Exhibit Magazine which hits the stands on Tuesday, is also willing to be a part of a web series in the near future.

"I would love to do a web series. I think there is a lot of investment that goes into making a Bollywood film. To ask someone to put in that much money in a movie and to be able to recover it, that's a huge pressure altogether. So, in a time and space like today, some stories might as well see the light of day in terms of web series too."