ARTICLE 370

Article 370: Yami Gautam Reflects On Winning Film Of The Year And The Evolution Of Women In Cinema

Yami Gautam celebrates the success of 'Article 370,' highlighting its impact on cinema and her personal journey as an artist and mother.

|Last Updated: Dec 03, 2024, 05:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Article 370: Yami Gautam Reflects On Winning Film Of The Year And The Evolution Of Women In Cinema Pic Credit: Instagram (@Yami Gautam Dhar)

The year 2024 has undeniably belonged to Yami Gautam, who continues to win hearts with her exceptional performances and versatility as an actress. With her powerhouse portrayal in 'Article 370,' hailed as the Film of the Year, Yami once again showcased why she is regarded as one of the finest talents in the industry. In a film where the narrative centered largely on her character, Yami carried the story with grace and conviction, marking another milestone in her illustrious career.

In a recent candid conversation at IFFI Goa 2024, where the film was screened, Yami reflected on the evolving landscape of Indian cinema. "From the journey when we started the film to achieving this success, it shows that our audience is so intelligent. There's an audience for every kind of film, and a good story, good script will never fail you," she said. Her statement underscores her career's foundation, built on content-driven choices rather than conventional formulas.

This year has not only been professionally rewarding for Yami but also personally transformative. After embracing motherhood, she spoke about the challenges and rewards of balancing work and family. "There is room for everyone, every kind of film. It is fantastic to see women getting recognition, not only because we are women, but as artists," she remarked. Yami’s words highlight the progress women are making in the industry while acknowledging the structures that still need to evolve.

