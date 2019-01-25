Aruna Irani wants Alia Bhatt in her biopic

Mumbai: Veteran actress Aruna Irani feels Alia Bhatt will be the best person to live her life on the silver screen through her biopic.

"I have seen a lot of biopics and most of them only show the good and positive sides of the person. But I feel every aspect of the person must be shown, be it good or bad. Only then will you remain true to the person," Aruna said in a statement.

"I was approached by many filmmakers for my biopic. If I ever go ahead with it, I will definitely want all aspects of my life to be covered. I feel Alia Bhatt will fit in my shoes the best," she added.

At the moment, the actress is seen in the role of a grandmother in show "Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji", aired on StarPlus.